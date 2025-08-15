Road rage motorist who tried to 'drag driver out of car by her hair' and slammed door on her is spared jail

Kimberley Rattray, 35 and of West View, Almeley, Hereford, was found guilty of assault occasioning actual bodily harm (ABH), common assault, and driving without due care and attention at Hereford Magistrates Court yesterday (August 14) following the road rage incident in Leominster on August 6 last year.

The court was told that the incident was sparked after Rattray dangerously overtook another vehicle on the B4361 near Bargates and proceeded to cut in front of her victims, braking sharply.

After the vehicles stopped she approached the car, grabbed the driver by the hair and attempted to drag her out, before slamming the car door into her multiple times. When the passenger attempted to intervene, they too were assaulted.

Following an investigation by PC Kieran Duggin from West Mercia Police, Rattray was charged.

Rattray was given an 18-month suspended sentence, ordered to pay compensation totalling £400 to the victims, costs of £330, and a victim surcharge of £40; given four penalty points on her driving licence, and made subject to restraining orders.

PC Duggin said: “This was an unprovoked, unjustifiable attack, carried out in front of the victim’s young child.

“Such behaviour on our roads is completely unacceptable and will not be tolerated.

“West Mercia Police take road rage incidents extremely seriously, and we will use every power available to bring offenders to justice.”