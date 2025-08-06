Luxury Mercedes car stolen from driveway in Ironbridge in late-night burglary

West Mercia Police is appealing for information after a burglary at a home on Hillside in Ironbridge between 9.40pm on Friday, August 1 and 12.45am on Saturday, August 2.

The force said several items were stolen from the property, including a silver Mercedes C220 vehicle from the driveway.

A post by Ironbridge Amy Newbrook Police Community Support Officers aid: "We are appealing to the local community for information following a burglary at a home on Hillside, Ironbridge.

"The burglary took place between August 1 at 9.40pm and August 2 at 12.45am whereby access was gained to the property. A number of items were stolen including a silver Mercedes C220 from the driveway.

"Did you see anything suspicious or have any information that might help enquiries?

"Please get in touch with us by calling 101 and quoting incident number 00167_I_02082025 or by emailing the team at coi.snt@westmercia.police.uk."