Iron Bridge to be lit up tonight for 80th anniversary of VJ Day and the end of the Second World War

The bridge over the River Severn is among more than 100 buildings around the UK selected to be lit up today (August 15) to mark the 80th anniversary of Victory over Japan Day and the end of the Second World War.

From 9pm, buildings across the country will be lit up to mark VJ 80, including Buckingham Palace, 10 Downing Street, the Houses of Parliament, the Tower of London, Tower42, The Shard, Blackpool Tower, Gateshead Millennium Bridge, Durham Cathedral, Cardiff Castle, the Cenotaph, the Kranji War Memorial in Singapore and the White Cliffs of Dover.

The Iron Bridge in the Ironbridge Gorge UNESCO site in Shropshire

It comes after the King and Queen today honoured Second World War veterans on the 80th anniversary.

Royal British Legion (RBL) guests of honour at a service of remembrance at the National Memorial Arboretum in Staffordshire included 33 veterans aged from 96 to 105 who served in the Far East and Pacific.

Charles, patron of the RBL, Camilla, and Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer attended the event which honoured British, Commonwealth and Allied veterans who served in the Far East theatres of war including Myanmar and the Pacific and Indian Ocean territories.

At a special reception hosted in Downing Street for veterans, Prime Minister Keir Starmer said: "Eighty years since our victory in the Second World War, we pay our respects to the many who fought, were captured, and made the ultimate sacrifice in the Far East.

"Our country owes a great debt to those who fought for a better future, so we could have the freedoms and the life we enjoy today.

"We must honour that sacrifice with every new generation."

Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy said: "Eighty years ago today the Second World War finally came to a close after years of sacrifice from the greatest generation this country has ever seen.

"We must never forget this vital part of our national story. By coming together to hear the stories of our brave VJ Day veterans first-hand, we can ensure that the legacy of our British Armed Forces and those from across the Commonwealth is passed on to future generations.

Defence Secretary John Healey MP said: "As the nation unites today to mark the 80th anniversary of VJ Day, we honour those who served and remember those who gave their lives.

"Thirty thousand British personnel, alongside many more from Commonwealth and Allied forces, lost their lives in the Far East campaign. Their bravery and resilience forged a brighter future and after years of conflict, a lasting peace.

"Today, their courage, dedication, and sacrifice continues to inspire every member of our Armed Forces."

VJ Day 80 marks the culmination of this year’s commemorations, following four days of events in May to mark VE Day.