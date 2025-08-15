38 momentous VJ Day 80th anniversary pictures as King Charles leads the nation in paying tribute to veterans at the National Memorial Arboretum in Staffordshire

Their Majesties The King and Queen are leading the nation in commemorating the 80th anniversary of the end of the Second World War at the National Memorial Arboretum in Staffordshire today (Friday 15 August).

The National Service of Remembrance is honouring and remembering those who continued to fight and those who lost their lives during the final three months of the Second World War in the Far East.

This includes hundreds of thousands of soldiers who served alongside British Armed Forces from countries including pre-partition India, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Nepal and various African nations. Victory over Japan (VJ Day) was declared on 15 August 1945, following Imperial Japan’s surrender to Allied Forces.

The service, run in partnership with the Royal British Legion, is attended by Burma Star recipients, a veteran of the British Indian Army and those involved in the Battles of Kohima and Imphal, as well as Prisoners of War held across the region and veterans stationed in the UK or Commonwealth countries, who contributed to the war effort.

It is also attended by the Prime Minister, Cabinet ministers, Parliamentarians, the Japanese Ambassador and other High Commissioners from across the Commonwealth.

Here’s our picture gallery from the VJ 80th anniversary event at the National Arboretum in Staffordshire today

A veteran during the national Service of Remembrance, hosted by the Royal British Legion in partnership with the Government, to mark the 80th Anniversary of VJ Day at the National Memorial Arboretum in Alrewas, Staffordshire. Picture date: Friday August 15, 2025. PA Photo. Photo credit should read: Alastair Grant/PA Wire

King Charles III looks on as he attends the national Service of Remembrance, hosted by the Royal British Legion in partnership with the Government, to mark the 80th Anniversary of VJ Day at the National Memorial Arboretum in Alrewas, Staffordshire. Picture date: Friday August 15, 2025. PA Photo. Photo credit should read: Christopher Furlong/PA Wire

King Charles III and Queen Camilla arriving for the national Service of Remembrance, hosted by the Royal British Legion in partnership with the Government, to mark the 80th Anniversary of VJ Day at the National Memorial Arboretum in Alrewas, Staffordshire. Picture date: Friday August 15, 2025. PA Photo. Photo credit should read: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Second World War veteran Alfred Conway (right) from Lincolnshire, who served with the Royal Navy, watches on as his great-grandchildren, Sarah-Jayne Carpenter (left) and James Carpenter (second left) lay a wreath on the Burma Thailand Railway memorial at the National Memorial Arboretum, during a reception for VJ veterans and their families hosted by the Royal British Legion at The Aspects Building, following a national Service of Remembrance to mark the 80th Anniversary of VJ Day at the National Memorial Arboretum in Alrewas, Staffordshire. Picture date: Friday August 15, 2025. PA Photo. Photo credit should read: Danny Lawson/PA Wire

A special tribute is hosted by 400 members of the Armed Forces, including a guard of honour from the Royal Navy, British Army and Royal Air Force, with music provided by military bands. The Battle of Britain Memorial Flight will lead a flypast featuring the historic Dakota, Hurricane and Spitfire aircraft.