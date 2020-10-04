Marathon runners swap London for Shropshire for unique test

Debbie Morris from Wellington and Amanda Ellis from Admaston celebrate finishing their marathons at Dale End Park, Coalbrookdale

Debbie, from Wellington, and Amanda, from Admaston, got into both the London and the Berlin marathons this year, both originally well spaced out in April and September.

So when London was at first postponed before becoming a virtual event, the Wrekin Road Runners decided to see if they could do them back to back in consecutive weekends.

Amanda Ellis from Admaston runs over the Woodbridge

Phil Dolding and Rodney Jones set off on their marathon in Newport

They took to the lanes around Amanda's home on September 27 for the Berlin run, completing the distance in four hours and 27 mins, then chose the Ironbridge gorge for virtual London, finishing at Dale End in four hours and 55 minutes on Sunday.

Amanda got her place for London through the charity Whiz Kids and has been fundraising throughout the year.

Jennifer Harrower rings her cow bell as runners make their way around Shropshire

Jordan Evans celebrates finishing his marathon at The Woodbridge

"We were tired after the previous weekend but we had such a lot of support on our London route as we were wearing our numbers and people were cheering and clapping us.

"We saw a lot of other virtual marathon runners as well and the atmosphere crossing the Ironbridge was wonderful," Debbie said.