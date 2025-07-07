Art, cake and creativity in the heart of Ironbridge Gorge

Art, cake and creativity is the imaginative offering to visitors to Beyond Boundaries for the two-week exhibition of colour, form and imagination which is open in the Heart of Ironbridge Gorge until July 13.

The popular Beyond Boundaries exhibition has returned for its second year which the organisers say is ‘bigger, bolder and bursting with creativity.’

The vibrant exhibition brings together nine contemporary artists, from delicate brass sculptures and bold abstract paintings, to intricate printmaking and expressive mixed media.

“We are confident this curated collection promises something to inspire every kind of art lover,” said Sam Waters, Broseley-based organiser and artist.

“We’re nine artists with very different styles and together we are confident we’ve created something really special. We love seeing people find that one piece that speaks to them - art really brings joy to a space.

“Each day throughout the exhibition two of the artists will be at the gallery to chat about their work, share their creative process and help visitors discover the perfect piece for their home.

“This year, each artist has created a small, original mounted artwork which has been kindly donated to raise funds for Shropshire Hospice.

“Visitors are invited to make a donation in exchange for one of these beautiful mini-masterpieces. But the advice is – be quick. They’re already selling fast.

“This is offering a wonderful way to support a vital local charity and take home a unique piece of art.”

And she added: “Visitors are also advised not to miss our delightful tea and cake afternoons when they can relax with a slice and a cuppa while soaking in the artwork.

“Whether you're looking for inspiration, an original piece for your wall, or just a lovely afternoon out with tea and cake, Beyond Boundaries offers a warm welcome and a celebration of local artistic talent.”

The exhibition is open daily from 10.00 am to 5.00 pm at the Footprint Gallery, Jackfield Tile Museum, Jackfield, Telford TF8 7AP until July 13.

Instagram: @beyondboundariesexhibition

Contact: beyondboundaries.artists@gmail.com