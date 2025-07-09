Footpath in Ironbridge Gorge closed due to broken bridge

The footpath connecting Loamhole Dingle to the Ropewalk in Coalbrookdale is closed until further notice.

The Severn Gorge Countryside Trust, which promotes the living landscape of the Ironbridge Gorge World Heritage Site, shared the urgent update via its official social media channels.

The footpath connecting Loamhole Dingle to the Ropewalk in Ironbridge Gorge is closed until further notice due to the broken bridge pictured. Photo: Seven Gorge Countryside Trust

A post on Facebook by the trust said: “Please note the path linking Loamhole Dingle to the Ropewalk will be closed until further notice due to a broken bridge.

“Our team will work to fix this ASAP and we shall update you when the path re-opens.

“Please use alternative routes and we apologise for any inconvenience.”

Photo: Severn Gorge Countryside Trust

A spokesperson for the organisation told the Shropshire Star the believed to be caused by simple "wear and tear" due to the age of the bridge.



Find out more information about the closure via Severn Gorge Countryside Trust’s official social media channels.