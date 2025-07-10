Police treating Telford car fire as arson

Telford Police and firefighters were called to an incident on Station Road, Ketley, in the early hours of today (Thursday, July 10).

The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said it had encountered a car on fire on a driveway - and worked to extinguish the blaze.

In an update West Mercia Police said the incident is now being treated as arson.

A spokesman for the force said: "Officers were called to a vehicle fire at a property near Station Road in Ketley around 12.10am this morning.

"It is being treated as arson and is due to be allocated to an officer for enquiries to begin."