In Pictures: Runners take to streets for London Marathon like no other

Runners defied pouring rain on Sunday to take part in the 40th London Marathon – with only the elite athletes competing in a traditional race in the capital.

Some 45,000 people are running or walking along their own 26.2-mile route around the UK, after the mass event originally planned for April 26 was postponed due to coronavirus.

Elite women

In the elite women’s event in London, world record-holder Brigid Kosgei defended her title around a sodden St James’s Park.

The 26-year-old comfortably won her duel with fellow Kenyan Ruth Chepngetich, the world champion, who was eventually pipped for second by America’s Sarah Hall.

It was an early start for the elite women in St James’s Park (Adam Davy/PA)

Competitors in action during the elite women’s race (John Sibley/PA)

A steward sweeps the course after heavy rain (Ian Walton/PA)

Cardboard cut-outs stood in for the usual crowds lining the marathon route – among them former competitors and the Queen (John Sibley/PA)

Passing Horse Guards Parade (Adam Davy/PA)

Great Britain’s Stephanie Twell was forced to retire injured (Ian Walton/PA)

Kenya’s Brigid Kosgei won the elite women’s race (Richard Heathcoate/PA)

Kenya’s Brigid Kosgei (centre) celebrates winning the elite women’s race alongside second-placed Sara Hall from the USA (left) and Kenya’s Ruth Chepngetich, who came third (Richard Heathcoate/PA)

Elite men

In the men’s race, Eliud Kipchoge’s reign as the king of the London Marathon came to a shock end as Shura Kitata emerged from the rain and the gloom to become the new champion.

In a stunning upset, Kipchoge, who had won all of his previous four London Marathons and had not lost over the distance in seven years, ended up finishing in eighth place.

Instead the title was up for grabs and it was Ethiopian Kitata who snatched it in two hours, five minutes and 41 seconds, pipping Kenya’s Vincent Kipchumba on the line after a thrilling sprint finish.

The men’s elite race got under way at 10.15am (Adam Davy/PA)

Athletes make their way past Horse Guards Parade (Adam Davy/PA)

Sir Mo Farah during the men’s race (Richard Heathcoate/PA)

Kenya’s Benson Kipruto in action (John Sibley/PA)

Ben Connor was flying the flag for Great Britain (Ian Walton/PA)

He was ready for a rest at the finish line (Richard Heathcoate/PA)

Ethiopia’s Shura Kitata wins the elite men’s race (Richard Heathcoate/PA)

Ethiopia’s Shura Kitata (centre) celebrates victory alongside second-placed Vincent Kipchumba of Kenya (right) and third-placed Sisay Lemma of Ethiopia (Richard Heathcoate/PA)

Virtual marathon

The Duke of Sussex, patron of the London Marathon Charitable Trust, poses with runners in Los Angeles before they take on the virtual Virgin Money London Marathon (Bob Martin/London Marathon Events/PA)

The Countess of Wessex joined Tomas Cardillo-Zallo, a member of Mencap’s learning disability running team, and his mother Sue, for the first 1.5 miles of their virtual London Marathon on the Long Walk in Windsor (David Rose/The Daily Telegraph/PA)

Sophie, who has been a patron of Mencap since 2004, said it was an ‘honour’ to take part, adding: ‘Tomas has shown what people with a learning disability can achieve with the right support. He is an inspiration.’ (David Rose/The Daily Telegraph/PA)

Meanwhile in South Shields, Colin Burgin-Plews, 52, undertook his fifth marathon in his home town (Owen Humphreys/PA)

This runner took in one of the more familiar sights of the usual marathon route, heading over Tower Bridge (Victoria Jones/PA)