Famous Jackfield gates to be lifted into place

The gates, which date from 1862, were taken down in April last year for restoration.

But they were found to be beyond repair and heritage craft officers set to work creating new gates using historical photographs from the 1960s and 70s.

They worked with Telford & Wrekin Council, J&A Stevenson and members of the Coalbrookdale-based Small Woods Association to recreate the famous gates.

Now, after more than 1,000 hours of work, the new gates, measuring 38ft each, will be lifted into place by crane on Wednesday, May 8.

Lloyds Head in Jackfield will be closed for the duration of the installation, between the Black Swan pub car park and the junction with Chapel Lane.

Telford & Wrekin Council said that the lift should only take one day, but that the council has allowed for a two-day closure in case of delay.

The first gate will be lifted at about 10.15am. A viewing area will be set up nearby, with staff on hand to guide people.

Once the gates themselves are in place, extras including finials, a stop board and a lamp will be added in the weeks to come.

The completed gates will be unveiled at the Ironbridge Festival in July.

Nikki Heath, assistant project engineer at Telford & Wrekin Council, said: “The gates have been a labour of love for everyone who has worked on them.

"Everyone has worked so hard and it will just be fantastic to see them back where they belong.”

The gates arrived on site in three parts last month.