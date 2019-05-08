Jackfield Gates installation delayed by weather

A replacement set of gates at Jackfield, near Ironbridge, have been worked on for more than a year to get them looking resplendent, and they were due to be lifted into place this morning.

But a Telford & Wrekin Council spokesman said the installation had to be pushed back by a day because of a poor weather forecast.

A planned road closure at Lloyds Head in Jackfield will now go ahead on Thursday instead while the gates are craned in.