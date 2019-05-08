Menu

Advertising

Jackfield Gates installation delayed by weather

By Rob Smith | Ironbridge | News | Published:

The installation of Jackfield's famous railway gates has been postponed by a day because of poor weather.

The Jackfield Gates

A replacement set of gates at Jackfield, near Ironbridge, have been worked on for more than a year to get them looking resplendent, and they were due to be lifted into place this morning.

But a Telford & Wrekin Council spokesman said the installation had to be pushed back by a day because of a poor weather forecast.

A planned road closure at Lloyds Head in Jackfield will now go ahead on Thursday instead while the gates are craned in.

Ironbridge Telford Local Hubs News
Rob Smith

By Rob Smith
Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star based at Ketley in Telford.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News