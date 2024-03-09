Residents complain over 'horrendous smell' affecting part of Telford

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The watchdog said it had received a "number" of complaints regarding odour from the landfill site at Redhill, off Grange Lane, in Telford.

Local residents have complained about the issue in the Donnington and Muxton area, describing an 'eggy' odour that hangs on clothes.

Social media has been flooded with comments about the issue in recent weeks, with people describing a 'horrendous' and 'putrid' smell.

One local councillor, Thomas Hoof, said the situation had been particularly noticeable for the past two months.

The Environment Agency said it was in discussions with the site operators about the situation.

A spokesman said: "We have received a number of complaints about odours from the landfill site at Redhill in Telford.

"Our officers are attending the site and are liaising with the operators about the on-going issues."

He added: "Residents can report environment incidents on our 24/7 hotline 0800-807060."

Telford & Wrekin Council said it was also aware of complaints about a smell in the area.

A spokesman said: “The Environment Agency are the regulatory body around nuisance smells from landfill sites. We are aware of concerns from some residents about such a smell and have shared details on how a report can be made.”

Potters (Midlands), which operates the site, has been contacted but declined to comment.

Councillor Hoof, a member of Lilleshall Parish Council, said the smell had been "horrendous," adding that "it has been a huge problem going on for months".

The councillor said that residents have been complaining of the smell staying on their clothes, and being unable to open windows because of the odour.

He said: "It is not a pleasant smell at all, and it is quite intrusive."

The site was last year granted an extension to its operating licence until December 31, 2030.