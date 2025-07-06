Going, going, gone: 9 landmark Telford buildings that have been demolished including pubs, schools and a cinema

Telford has said goodbye to many office blocks, schools, shops and pubs.

While most of us won't mourn the cold, grey buildings from the heyday of the Telford Development Corporation, the loss of some other landmarks - like the Clifton in Wellington - left many broken-hearted.

Along the way, the Shropshire Star has been reporting on the changes being made to the town.

Here are some pictures from our archives of Telford's long-lost buildings.

Telford & Wrekin Council civic offices

Demolition starts on the old Telford and Wrekin Council civic offices

Those who may have forgotten what Telford town centre looked like pre-Southwater may struggle to remember the imposing grey buildings that made up Telford & Wrekin Council's civic and administrative offices.

From the mid 1970s, Malinslee House and Walker House housed around 800 council employees until demolition work began in 2013.

Within a year, the office blocks had been replaced by the Asda superstore, petrol station and car park that sit on the site today.

Reynolds House

Demolition work at Reynolds House

The demolition of Telford's Reynolds House and its many mirrored windows began in February 2018.

The building, on Ironmasters Way in Telford town centre, was built in the 1980s and was made up of four floors of office space.