See photos of people police want to speak to over latest Telford shop thefts

West Mercia Police said officers are appealing to identify the people pictured as they believe they could help with their enquiries into five shop thefts in Telford.

The first image is from Asda in Donnington, where on June 21 at around 9.12pm items were taken.

The second image is from the same store on June 25 at around 11.50pm, when items were taken.

The third image is from The Red Lion Service Station, Holyhead Road, Ketley. On June 22 at around 7pm, items worth £90 were taken.

The fourth image is from Stirchley's Co-op store where on June 19 at around 3.10pm, items were taken.

The fifth image is also from Co-op in Stirchley, also on June 19. At around 7.30am, items were taken.

Anybody with any information or who can identify the suspected shoplifters should contact West Mercia Police at www.westmercia.police.uk/report.