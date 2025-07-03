Air fryer placed on cooker causes kitchen fire in Donnington

The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call at around 3.40pm on Thursday (July 3) reporting a house fire in Donnington.

Residents had reported smelling smoke and firefighters arrived to find an air fryer that had been placed on top of a cooker.

Fire crews used positive pressure ventilation to remove smoke from the kitchen.

Reports from the fire service said a dog was also released from the property.

The incident was under control by 4.08pm.