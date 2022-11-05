Anger as Donnington bonfire is set alight one week before firework event

The pallets for the Donnington bonfire were set alight a week before the event. Photo: Cathy Leek

Photos shared on social media showed the pallets Broadoaks Playing Field well ablaze, seven days before the Donnington Bonfire event which is due to be held on Saturday, November 12.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue service sent a crew from Telford to the scene after receiving six emergency calls, the first of which came in at 7.10pm.

A spokeswoman said: "Somebody did light a pile of pallets that were for the bonfire which is next week.

"It was decided to not take any action and let it burn. That was the organisers' decision as well."

As well as photos, people also shared their frustrations at someone setting fire to the pallets.

Writing on Facebook, Councillor Jay Gough - who represents Donnington at Telford & Wrekin Council - said: "It seems like some little creature has lit the Donnington bonfire a week early out of spite and nastiness! This is awful!

"As a community can we please try and identify those responsible and report them?

"Also, who can assist with helping to procure and provide more materials to build a new one for next weekend? We can do this! Let's go!"

Another post asked: "Who would do such a thing ruining a brilliant night setting Donnington Bonfire on fire, all the hard work the guys have put in and the disappointment to the community?" while other posts described those responsible as 'nasty' and 'mindless idiots'.

The Donnington Bonfire event is due to take place on November 12 with gates open from 4pm before firework displays at 7pm and 9pm.