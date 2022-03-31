Notification Settings

Thousands of military helmets packed at MOD Donnington to be donated to Ukraine

By Sunil MiddaDonningtonPublished: Comments

Shropshire-based soldiers have been packing thousands of surplus helmets to help the Ukrainian military.

Up to 12,000 helmets have been packed a day at MOD Donnington in Shropshire
Surplus militatry helmets have been donated by the army to Ukraine and for the military there to use them, for the 'Hats off to Ukraine' initiative.

The 84,000 helmets have been sorted and packed by members of the 2nd Battalion of The Royal Anglian Regiment, known as 'The Poachers', at MOD Donnington in Telford.

Members of the military pack thousands of surplus helmets donated by the army for 'Hats off to Ukraine', at MOD Donnington in Shropshire

The surplus helmets are bound for the Ukrainian military in just two weeks and they are now in the final push to pack up all the helmets by Friday.

Before the helmets are packed away, each one is physically stripped of any British Army webbing or identifying badges.

Each crate holds 100 of the lifesaving head gear pieces, and the soldiers have been processing and packing up to 12,000 helmets a day, to get them ready for Team Leidos to transport them to Poland for onward distribution to the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Donnington
Telford
Local Hubs
News
Ukraine war
Politics
Sunil Midda

By Sunil Midda

Trainee Reporter

Trainee digital reporter at the Express & Star.

