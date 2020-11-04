Two new walk-in Covid test sites to open in Telford

Two new walk-through coronavirus testing sites are set to open in Telford tomorrow.

The new sites will be at Donnington Wood Bowling Club and the Legges Way car park in Madeley.

It means there will be five walk-in testing centres around the borough, in addition to the two drive-through sites in Ironbridge and Hollinswood.

Anyone with one of the three key coronavirus symptoms (a high temperature; a new, continuous cough; or a loss or change to your sense of smell or taste) can get a free swab test.

Tests at the site should be booked or ordered as soon as symptoms begin at nhs.uk/coronavirus or by calling 119.

Andy Burford, cabinet member for health and social care, said: “With so many sites across the borough it’s never been easier or quicker to get tested for coronavirus.

“You can book a test 24/7 and there are a number of slots available throughout the day.

“If you have one of the three key coronavirus symptoms, however mild, please self-isolate and book a test immediately – by doing this you are playing your part to prevent the spread of the virus in Telford and Wrekin."

Rob Smith

