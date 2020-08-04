Advertising
Telford refuse fire gets out of control and spreads to nearby shed
A fire intended to burn refuse spread to a shed and had to be extinguished by firefighters.
The fire was started to burn waste material at a property in Park Road, Donnington, at about 4pm yesterday.
It soon spread to a nearby shed and the Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service was called at 4.18pm.
Firefighters who attended used a hose reel jet as well as a small ladder to extinguish the fire.
Most Read
Advertising
Login or Register to comment