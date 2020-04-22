Car-mad Ben, four, pedalling around Donnington for the NHS

Ben Kelly, four, came up with the fundraising idea himself after learning about the coronavirus crisis and the strain on the NHS, his mother Alex said.

The family lives in Donnington and Ben has been pedalling the go-kart, which he has had for about six months, around a nearby track.

In total he wants to race around the track eight times. The track is the equivalent of slightly more than three laps of the Silverstone racing circuit, or 11 miles.

The family has broken the effort up this week and Ben hopes to finish this Friday.

The fundraiser hopes to raise £500 for NHS Charities Together. To donate, visit bit.ly/3bpoBYB