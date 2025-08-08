Would-be Telford children’s home operator sets out how it will deal with ‘challenging behaviours’

Southend-based Saisha Healthcare has applied to Telford & Wrekin Council for permission to change the use of a house in Donnington to a residential home for up to four children with emotional and behavioural difficulties.

It can “accommodate up to four young children who identify as any gender or non-binary, aged between eight to 17 years on admission,” the applicants said.

Planning agent Patrick Avalon, of Avalon Design, in Birmingham, has told planners that the property in Bridle Walk will consider young people who display certain behaviours including those who have had a history of missing from home, who exhibit verbal/physical aggression, have poor life skills and are approaching independence, or have mild learning difficulties such as ADHD and autism.

“Children in residential care should be loved, happy, healthy, safe from harm and able to develop, thrive and fulfil their potential,” the applicant’s agent wrote.

“Residential care should value and nurture each child and young person as an individual with talents, strengths and capabilities that can develop over time.”

The area in Donnington where a healthcare company wants a residential home for children. Picture: Google

The company added: “We do acknowledge that all children and young people can be subject to occasional outbursts of anger that can develop into violent episodes. Bridle House is equipped to work with challenging behaviours.”

The application documents also assess the impact on parking in the area. The property itself has two off-road parking spaces and there is space on the street.

The planning agents added that Bridle House “accepts that at any time, despite our attempts to provide a high-quality care and person-centred service, any individual may feel they have cause for complaint against Bridle House as a whole or individual/s within it”. They have proposed setting up complaints and ‘whistleblowing’ procedures.

The application added that the “safety and protection of the young people who live at Bridle House is the primary concern of the staff at this home".

“In addition, through the new Child Sexual Exploitation Policy, staff are aware of issues in relation to child exploitation and are trained to monitor and report any issues.”

In conclusion the agents wrote: “Generally, residential areas are the most suitable place for children’s care homes.

“This application provides sufficient parking and outdoor amenity space with little effect on the neighbouring dwellings.

“The surrounding area is characterised by single family dwellings, with no increased concerns.

“Such assessments require careful balancing of the need to assess the amenity expectations of residents in their communities, against the need to ensure that vulnerable children are also appropriately accommodated.”

A period of public consultation has opened and the details of the application can be viewed online on the Telford & Wrekin Council planning portal with the reference TWC/2025/0534.