Cancer Awareness Bus goes on tour of Shropshire - first stop Donnington

NHS Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin, the West Midlands Cancer Alliance and their local health and care partners have joined forces to take health professionals directly to the heart of neighbourhoods.

Dr Katy Lewis, clinical lead for cancer at NHS Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin, said: “Bringing cancer screening awareness directly into our communities is a powerful way to reach those who may not otherwise access these services.

“Early diagnosis saves lives, and this tour enables people to learn about symptoms, ask questions, and get support in a relaxed and approachable setting.”

Cancer Awareness Bus. Picture: Telford & Wrekin Council

The initiative is part of the West Midlands Cancer Alliance’s efforts to reduce health inequalities and improve early cancer diagnosis rates.

In addition to cancer awareness and screening support, the tour offers:

On-the-spot education on how to check for signs of various cancers including testicular, penile and breast

Advice on accessing national cancer screening programmes

Support for stopping smoking, gambling, drug and alcohol use

Guidance on managing long-term conditions such as diabetes

Cost of living support provided by partners including local authorities

The bus will stop at a range of public locations from August through September, from community hall car parks to town centres.

The first stop will be at Turreff Hall in Donnington, TF2 8HG, from 8am to 4pm on Tuesday, August 19.

No appointment is needed to visit the bus – residents are encouraged to simply drop in.

A full timetable of the Cancer Bus Tour will be published on the NHS Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin website and social media channels.