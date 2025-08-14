Telford man denies having child sex abuse pictures and bestiality videos
A man has denied possession of child sex abuse images.
Plus
Published
Godfred Awuah, 30, appeared at Shrewsbury Crown Court facing three charges of making indecent images of children, one of possessing a prohibited image of a child and one of possessing an extreme pornographic image.
Awuah is accused of amassing nine images of category A, depicting the most serious kind of child sex abuse, as well as one of category B and four of category C.