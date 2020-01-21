Menu

Warning after series of chimney fires across Shropshire

By Rob Smith

Firefighters were sent to three back-to-back chimney fires spanning Shropshire.

At about 5.20pm on Monday a fire was reported at Park Road in Donnington, Telford.

One crew was sent and they used a ladder, buckets of water and chimney rods to extinguish the fire.

Just over an hour later another chimney fire was reported at a home in New Street, Wem.

Another fire crew from Wem used buckets of water and chimney rods to make the building safe.

Then, at about 8.30pm, the fire service was called to a blaze involving a log burner and chimney in the living room of a two-storey house in Weirbrook, West Felton.

A fire team from Oswestry used their equipment to put out the fire and then a thermal imaging camera to check for hotspots.

The fire service advised anyone with a working chimney to sweep it twice a year and only to burn seasoned logs.

