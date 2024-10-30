Two teenagers arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after Telford stabbing

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The man was found with stab wounds in King Street in Dawley at around 4pm and was taken to hospital, where he remains in a stable condition.

On Wednesday, West Mercia Police said a boy aged 14, and a man aged 18, were arrested on Tuesday and remain in police custody as enquiries continue.

The crime scene in King Street on Monday night

Detective Chief Inspector Jo Whitehead, said: “I would like to thank those who have come forward with information that has helped officers investigating the incident, which has led to two arrests.

“Both remain in police custody as enquiries remain ongoing, and safer neighbourhood officers will continue to be in the area to offer reassurance to local residents.”

The incident on Monday saw a large police presence in the area, with officers from the local safer neighbourhood remaining on Tuesday to offer reassurance to local residents.

Anyone who witnessed the incident, or has information which could help, please get in touch with police by emailing dl-gcid@westmercia.police.uk quoting incident 242i of October 28, 2024.

If you were driving through the area at the time of the incident, please also consider any dashcam footage you might have.