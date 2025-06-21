Firefighters tackle blaze in woodland area in Telford
Firefighters have tackled a blaze in a woodland area in Telford.
By Luke Powell
Published
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received reports of a fire in the open in Dawley at around 7.55pm on Friday night (June 20).
One fire crew was sent from Wellington Fire Station to the scene.
Reports from the fire service said crews arrived to a fire involving two by two metres of branches that were alight in a woodland.
Firefighters used buckets of water and knapsacks to extinguish the fire.
The blaze was under control by 8.17pm.