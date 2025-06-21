Firefighters tackle blaze in woodland area in Telford

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received reports of a fire in the open in Dawley at around 7.55pm on Friday night (June 20).

One fire crew was sent from Wellington Fire Station to the scene.

Reports from the fire service said crews arrived to a fire involving two by two metres of branches that were alight in a woodland.

Firefighters used buckets of water and knapsacks to extinguish the fire.

The blaze was under control by 8.17pm.