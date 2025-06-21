Work begins on Telford's first baby memorial garden after campaign by grieving parents

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

After experiencing a miscarriage last September, Shaun Pickering and his partner Katie Stuart embarked on a project to create Telford's first baby memorial garden.

Now, following several months of meetings, planning and paperwork, work has now begun on the site in Jubilee Woods in Dawley.

Once complete, families who have experienced baby loss will be able to display a plaque in memory of their loved ones, and sit and reflect in the peaceful garden.

The garden, which will eventually house a large steel memorial tree along with benches and flower beds, has now started to take shape thanks to the effort of several volunteers - many of who have their own experiences with baby loss.

Shaun and Katie, who lost their baby at 13 weeks, are hoping the project will help provide a space for families who have experienced loss at all stages of pregnancy.

Shaun Pickering, who has been creating a new memorial garden to those that have lost babies and children. Pictured on paths they have created, and the patch of land they have cleared ready for a volunteer day Saturday

There isn't currently a requirement for parents to register the loss of a baby before 24 weeks, but since February 2024, those who have experienced a loss of pregnancy before then have been able to apply for a baby loss certificate.

The Children's Funeral Fund, which helps cover some of the funeral costs for children under 18, does not cover babies lost before the 24th week of pregnancy.

Shaun, 31, said: "Depending on what stage of pregnancy you've experienced the loss, there isn't necessarily a place you can go reflect or remember, no grave or no plaque.

In the baby memorial garden in Dawley, Telford with Shaun Pickering

"You don't have the same rights before 24 weeks. This will help give families at all stages of pregnancy loss somewhere to go to remember their loved ones."

The Dawley couple are no strangers to good causes, having made a name for themselves with their annual Christmas light show that transforms their home into an illuminated festive wonderland to raise money for charity.

Because of the couple's recent loss, last year, donations went to Telford-based charity Love From George, which supports bereaved parents and families who have lost a baby and Ada's Foundation which provides support to families affected by stillbirth.

Shaun said they will be continuing to work with two charities, who have supported the pair through their own grief, as the memorial garden progresses.

There are plans to light up their Dawley home for charity again this year, but some good news has meant it might not be as big or as bright as previous years - as the pair are expecting to welcome their next child in nine weeks' time.

The couple are still seeking support for the development of the garden, which Shaun hopes to see completed by the summer.

Donations are being sought of materials, labour or money to help fund - among other things - the steel memorial tree capable of holding 400 memorial plaques.

Those wishing to donate or volunteer to help create the garden are asked to get in contact using the Pickering Foundation Facebook page.