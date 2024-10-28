Teenager stabbed in Dawley, rushed to hospital with 'multiple wounds'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

West Mercia Police officers were called to King Street in Dawley at about 4pm and discovered an 18-year-old man with "multiple stab wounds".

He was taken to hospital by ambulance for treatment. His injuries are thought to be serious but not life-threatening, police said.

A West Mercia Police statement said: "A man has been taken to hospital following a stabbing in Telford this afternoon.

"Officers were called to an incident at around 4pm on King Street in Dawley, where they found a man with multiple stab wounds.

"The man, aged 18, was taken to hospital by ambulance for treatment, where his injuries are thought to be serious but not life-threatening.

"An investigation has now been launched, and police are expected to remain on the scene for some time as enquiries are carried out.

"King Street is also likely to remain closed, and people are advised to seek alternative routes.

"Anyone who was in the area at the time of the incident, and may have witnessed it, is asked to contact police by emailing dl-gcid@westmercia.police.uk quoting incident 242i of October 28, 2024."