'How fast were you really going? - Teen motorist accused of killing girlfriend, 17, in Shropshire crash gives evidence at trial

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Logan Addison, aged 19, is accused of causing the death of Lily-May Vaughan, 17, by dangerous driving after a collision on a road off the A53 near Shawbury Industrial Estate. The crash took place on February 4, 2023 at around midday.

Shrewsbury Crown Court was previously told that Addison was “going like f***” before the impact by a man driving an Audi.

However Addison, of Hazels Road, Shawbury, has claimed if that driver didn’t pull out on him, the fatal crash “would not have happened”.

He has pleaded guilty to causing death by careless driving, but denies causing death by dangerous driving.

He took to the witness box today (Wednesday April 2) to face questions about the fatal crash.

Shrewsbury Crown Court was previously told that the Volkswagen Golf Addison was driving hit a hedge, a fence and snapped an electricity pole in two before landing on its roof.

Miss Vaughan was pronounced dead at the scene at 12.33pm, with her cause of death given as “traumatic injuries”.

Addison was airlifted to hospital. He broke his back in seven places and fractured his neck, but has been able to walk in and out of the dock unaided at his trial this week.

The public gallery at the court was once again full, with two people supporting Addison, eight of Miss Vaughan’s loved ones there and a police officer.

Addison told police in an interview that Harrison Cowley, who was driving the Audi, pulled out of a junction and gave him "no option" other than to swerve. He also said he hit a six-inch deep pothole.

He said that instead of the A53, he used the ‘service’ road, known locally as Parry’s Lane, as it is “scenic” and so Miss Vaughan could see the horses.

Lily-May Vaughan died in February

Prosecutor Peter McCartney pointed to evidence from witnesses who described Addison’s car as a blur, saying: “How was Lily going to see the horses at that speed? Did the horses not flash by?”

“Not really,” Addison said.

Mr McCartney suggested that the reason he took the 1.2 mile road instead of the A53 was so he could “thrash” his car. Addison rejected that assertion.

Evidence from a collision investigator suggested Addison started emergency braking 21m before the junction where the Audi was and travelled nearly 60m, sustaining enough speed to hit and snap the electricity pole after colliding with the hedge and fence.

"How fast were you really going?" he asked Addison. "What are you not telling us?"

Addison maintained he was doing 50-55mph along the 60mph road, and that he was driving "a heavy car". The collision investigator said it was “likely” that Addison was breaking the speed limit, but could not give an accurate estimate of his speed.

Mr McCartney also asked why witness Gwendolene Evans described the noise of Addison's car as so loud that it sounded "like the pistons would fly out".

Addison said he had removed the exhaust several days before. He also said he'd had £800 of work done to the car, including new brakes, springs, shock absorbers and calipers.

"You pleaded guilty to causing death by careless driving," Mr McCartney said. "What about your driving was careless, but not dangerous?

Addison said he "possibly overreacted" and said he was "lacking experience as a new driver".

The prosecutor suggested Addison was not taking responsibility and trying to blame Mr Cowley.

"He played the biggest part in this," Addison said, before becoming tearful and asking for a break.

'Why were you not wearing a seatbelt?'

When the case resumed, Mr McCartney asked Addison why he was not wearing a seatbelt.

Addison said that it was “only a short journey”. He was travelling almost nine miles from Shawbury to Shrewsbury, with a large part of the journey on 60mph roads.

“Why did you not (have your seatbelt on)?” Mr McCartney asked. “Do you consider the rules of the road do not apply to you?”

“Certainly not,” Addison responded. “I do respect the rules of the road.” Miss Vaughan had her seatbelt on.

The prosecutor also referred to the statements of witnesses who described Addison as “revving, dumping the clutch and wheelspinning” away from the Shawbury town centre traffic lights.

Addison said the wheelspin was “not a stupid burnout, it was just a bit of tyre spin”.

Earlier in the day, the court was read a prepared statement Addison gave to police.

In it, he said: “Myself and my girlfriend left my grandmother’s in Shawbury. We were going to a car wash (in Shrewsbury).

“We were on the A53. She suggested we use the ‘service’ road. We had been down that road numerous times before. It is more scenic and there are horses.

“I noticed an Audi approaching the junction. It stopped. I continued at 50-55mph.

“As I got closer to the junction, the Audi pulled out into the middle of the road, about three quarters of the way. It stopped.

“I had no other option than to swerve. Whilst swerving, the car hit a pothole that was six inches deep.

“I don’t remember the impact, but I remember waking up, upside down. I could see she (Miss Vaughan) was injured. I was injured too. I suffered a broken neck and back.

“I believe if the other car didn’t pull out, it would not have happened.”

The trial continues.