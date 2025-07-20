Firefighters receive late-night call to road in Telford after car collides with telegraph pole

The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call at 10.34pm last night (July 19) reporting a road traffic collision by Gilbert Place in Little Dawley.

One fire crew was sent from Tweedale Fire Station to the scene.

Reports from the fire service said one car had collided with a telegraph pole.

Firefighters used small gear to isolate the car's battery and make the vehicle safe.

Firefighters were finished at the scene shortly after 11pm.