More details revealed about 212-home plan for former Telford school

Telford & Wrekin Council, Nuplace Ltd and Wrekin Housing Group are working together to develop the scheme on a brownfield site at the former Phoenix School in Manor Road, Dawley.

It comprises of 140 houses and 72 retirement apartments, with 35 per cent on the open market and 41 per cent being affordable. The majority of the houses (61) are three-bed, followed by 46 two-bed, 24 four-bed, seven one-bed and five two-bed respectively.

New community facilities are part of the scheme, including on-site play provision and allotments. There will also be extensive planting and sustainable drainage infrastructure, improving biodiversity and linking to existing green spaces adjacent to the site.

There are plans to build 212 homes on the site of the former Phoenix School in Dawley. Picture: Telford & Wrekin Council/Nuplace Ltd/Wrekin Housing Group

The plans state there will be enhancements to school parking through improvements to the surface and layout, while funding will be in place for extra school places, improved local roads and investment into playing pitches.

A public consultation event was held at Dawley House in Burton Street, Dawley, last Friday (October 11) for people to see the plans.

The proposed view of a scheme that could see 212 homes built on the site of the former Phoenix School in Dawley. Picture: Telford & Wrekin Council/Nuplace Ltd/Wrekin Housing Group

Anyone who was unable to attend though can still share their views via an online questionnaire, which is open until midday this Friday, October 18.

A full planning application is set to be submitted before the end of the year, with a decision expected in the spring. Subject to planning permission, construction work will start in the summer.

The proposal in Dawley also includes a retirement complex. Picture: Telford & Wrekin Council/Nuplace Ltd/Wrekin Housing Group

A spokesperson for the development said: “Consulting with local residents is really important to us, it is an essential part of the development process as it provides invaluable insight into the aspirations of the local community and the local area. We welcome any comments you may have, no matter how big or small.

“The feedback received will help refine and evolve the proposals, prior to submitting a formal planning application to Telford & Wrekin Council (Local Planning Authority), and ultimately help deliver an exceptionally well designed and considered scheme, that is supported by the local community.”

The questionnaire is available to view online at: nuplace.co.uk/phoenix