'There is a strong sense of belonging': Ofsted full of praise for Dawley's Captain Webb Primary School

Inspectors visited Captain Webb Primary School in Dawley on January 21 and 22 and concluded that the school has "improved significantly" since its previous inspection in 2019 when it was graded 'Good'.

Although the inspectors' visit was not a graded inspection, they were impressed with what they saw at the primary school.

A report published on Monday (March 3) said the school has a "strong sense of belonging". It commended leaders for investing in an "exceptional programme of professional development" for staff to ensure that teaching is of the highest quality.

Meanwhile, inspectors said that the school has created a "new ambitious vision for inclusion" and that the needs of children with special educational needs or disabilities (SEND) are identified "with precision".

Reading is also said to be the school's "highest priority". Inspectors noted that pupils are inspired to create their own anthologies of poems and stories which are displayed in the library, where pupils have access to a wide variety of texts that "promote their understanding of different cultures and beliefs".