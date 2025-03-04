New comedy by Shropshire playwright gets rave reviews after West End opening

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The Last Laugh by Paul Hendy imagines a dressing room chat between three legends of British comedy - Tommy Cooper, Eric Morecambe, and Bob Monkhouse.

It has come to London's Noel Coward Theatre after a sell-out run at Edinburgh Fringe Festival and will later be going on a nationwide tour.

It is the latest venture for multi-talented Hendy who hails from Dawley and successfully moved from children's television into adult television, himself having the last laugh on a producer who told him at the start of his career "with your accent you will never work in television as a presenter."

His big break came hosting an ITV show called The Disney Club and led to high profile TV work, including the long-running ITV quiz Wheel of Fortune.