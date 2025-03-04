New comedy by Shropshire playwright gets rave reviews after West End opening
A new comedy written and directed by a Shropshire playwright has opened in the West End to positive reviews.
The Last Laugh by Paul Hendy imagines a dressing room chat between three legends of British comedy - Tommy Cooper, Eric Morecambe, and Bob Monkhouse.
It has come to London's Noel Coward Theatre after a sell-out run at Edinburgh Fringe Festival and will later be going on a nationwide tour.
It is the latest venture for multi-talented Hendy who hails from Dawley and successfully moved from children's television into adult television, himself having the last laugh on a producer who told him at the start of his career "with your accent you will never work in television as a presenter."
His big break came hosting an ITV show called The Disney Club and led to high profile TV work, including the long-running ITV quiz Wheel of Fortune.