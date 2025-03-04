Forklift driver denies Dawley knuckle-duster attack
A Birmingham man has denied attacking a man in Telford and making threats to kill with a knuckle duster.
Plus
Published
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Forklift driver David Preece, aged 39, denied three charges of causing grievous bodily harm, attempting to cause grievous bodily harm with a knuckle-duster, and making threats to kill.
He entered not guilty pleas at a hearing at Shrewsbury Crown Court on Monday (March 3).