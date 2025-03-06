HMO bungalow could become children’s home

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The property in Upper Pool Hill, Dawley, is currently a house of multiple occupancy (HMO).

Applicant Miss Olyne Mutambisi, of King Street, Dawley, has applied for a certificate of lawfulness for the proposed change of use.

She has told planners at Telford & Wrekin Council that the four-bedroom property is already configured for residential use, and no structural changes or internal alterations are required.

If approved, it would provide a three-bedroom children's residential care home.

Upper Pool Hill in Dawley, Telford.

Miss Mutambisi has told the council that the children’s home will operate as a small-scale residential care facility providing a “stable and nurturing environment for children in need of accommodation and support".

“The facility will function as a family-style home, mirroring a typical household setting while ensuring that professional care is provided by trained staff,” she adds.

She says that the property will remain a domestic residence, with staff fulfilling the role of “parental figures, rather than medical or institutional care providers".

Her application says the proposal is aligned with Telford & Wrekin Council’s policies, and there is a precedent of other such applications being approved.

The application is set to be determined by planning officers using delegated powers.

A public consultation has been opened on the council’s planning website with the reference number TWC/2025/0135.