Dawley school secures running track with help from council and Telford community

Councillor Shaun Davies, Councillor Ian Preece, Headteacher Jo Weichlbauer and Business Manager Selina Mahy with children from Ladygrove School

Ladygrove Primary School in Dawley has been awarded the collective Councillor’s Pride Fund by ward councillors to help boost their fundraising of a ‘Daily Mile Track’

The school had already managed to raise around £6,300 for the project from the amazing support from family, friends, and local supporters within the community.

To help them reach their target, councillors from the Malinslee and Dawley Bank ward and Dawley and Malinslee ward came together wanting to contribute to their efforts with the councillor’s Pride Fund. Now, match funded by Great Dawley Town Council the school will receive £5,475 towards their project.

Headteacher Jo Weichlbauer said: “This donation towards our new running track will benefit all the pupils at Ladygrove from our youngest at the nursery to our year six children.

"Since Covid-19 we realise more than ever the importance of pupil’s wellbeing and exercising daily certainly helps this. We have seen results from other schools that breaking up the school day with a run or walk around an outdoor track have shown better academic learning and wellbeing of the children in school.

"Thank you to our local councillors and Great Dawley Town Council for helping us reach our target and to all the school children for their phenomenal fundraising.”

Councillor Shaun Davies said: “The councillors' Pride Fund provides ward members with the opportunity to allocate funding towards improvements or projects within their area.

"Securing the best start in life for children and young people and improving health and wellbeing across Telford and Wrekin are some of the motivations as to why we have the councillor’s Pride Fund.

"On behalf of Councillor Kuldip Sahota, Councillor Andy Burford, Councillor Concepta Cessar, Councillor Ian Preece and myself, we’d like to say how proud we are of the children’s fundraising efforts, and we fully support the introduction of a Daily Mile Track."