Alpaca farm diversifies with adorable Shropshire sheep and Europe's smallest cows

A Shropshire farm team has welcomed some new arrivals that they hope will add some fresh experiences for visitors.

By Richard Williams
Natalie Franklin-Hackett with some of the diminutive Dexter cows

John and Natalie Franklin-Hackett have been running Frankly Alpacas in the surroundings of the Willey Estate near Broseley since 2021.

The farm has been holding alpaca experiences but has now diversified by introducing a flock of Shropshire sheep to the farm and a herd of Dexter cows - the smallest breed in Europe. They have now introduced several new events featuring the animals.

The farm's adorable new arrivals

This week and from March 25 to April 7 the farm will be hosting 'Springtime on the Farm' where visitors can welcome ewes and their newly born lambs to the farm alongside the brand new Dexter cows and alpacas.

