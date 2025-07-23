New playground 'years in the planning' opens in Broseley - featuring a giant sandpit and diggers

A new playground has officially opened today (July 23) in Broseley’s Birchmeadow Park, just in time for the school summer holidays.

The new play area features - among other things - a giant sandpit, mini sand diggers, somersault bars, spinner bowl and accessible swings.

Funding was secured for the playground back in January 2024 following eight years of improvement works.

Construction has been funded by a levy on new developments in the area, the UK Shared Prosperity Fund and Broseley Town Council.

Children get a sneak-peek at the new play area at Broseley’s Birchmeadow Park

Kompan, the children’s play area specialist, has designed and installed the new area which includes features for children and young people of different ages and those with a range of physical and cognitive disabilities.

In the second phase of the project, a new zip wire will be installed in the autumn, along with a new basket swing and seating area.

The new play area at Broseley’s Birchmeadow Park

Caroline Bagnall, Shropshire Councillor for Broseley and Broseley Town Councillor, said: “After years in the planning and a huge amount of community effort, we are delighted that the new playground is to open.

"It’s an amazing new facility for the town and I am sure that it will be greatly enjoyed by the people of Broseley over the school summer holidays and the years to come.”

The new play area at Broseley’s Birchmeadow Park

James Owen, Shropshire Council’s cabinet member for housing and leisure, said: “Shropshire Council is pleased to have been able to work in partnership with Broseley Town Council on this exciting project and help the community realise its long-term vision for the park.

"The design of the different features will allow children and young people of different ages and with different abilities to play in the great outdoors and develop their skills and strength.”