Fire crews rush to tackle blazes across Madeley, Broseley and Much Wenlock

One fire in the open at Woodside Avenue in Madeley involved a mattress which had been set alight.

A crew from Telford attended the scene after receiving a call at 6.42pm and used buckets of water and knapsacks to extinguish the fire, which was under control by 7.11pm.

The second fire was reported inside a house on Church Street in Broseley, with two crews from Bridgnorth and Much Wenlock attending after being alerted at 6.46pm.

They discovered unattended cooking on a hob and used a hose reel jet to extinguish the fire, which was under control by 7.33pm.

A spokesperson for the Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "Two fire appliances were mobilised from Bridgnorth and Much Wenlock, with an operations officer also in attendance.

"This incident involved unattended cooking on hob.

"Crews gained entry and extinguished fire using one hose reel jet and positive pressure ventilation was used to clear smoke logging.

"The fire service was alerted to the incident by a member of the public outside hearing the alarms sounding from inside the property."

Then at 7pm crews were dispatched after reports of a bonfire getting out of control at Callaughton, near Much Wenlock.

A crew from Wellington attended the scene and extinguished the fire using two hose reel jets and drag rakes, with the fire under control by 7.31pm.

A fire service spokesperson said: "This incident involved an out of control bonfire that had spread to hedgerow. Crews extinguished the fire using two hose reel jets and drag rakes."