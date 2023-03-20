Four's a crowd in dramatic group's latest production

The cast of Quartet during a rehearsal at the weekend

Broseley Amdram (BroADS), which has been putting on an annual pantomime in the town for the last 40 years, is set to perform its new play from next Thursday (March 30).

The comedy drama entitled Quartet is written by Ronald Harwood and features Cecily, Reggie and Wilfred who are residents in a home for retirement opera singers.

Each year, on October 10, there is a concert to celebrate Verdi's birthday. But the retirement resident's normal happy life is disrupted when Reggie's ex-wife Jean arrives at the home and begins acting like a diva but the show must go on!

BroADS' Quartet is to be performed at The Birchmeadow Centre, Broseley on March 30, March 31 and April 1.