'Let's build something extraordinary' - Shropshire Council welcomes 'transformative' new youth pilot scheme

Shropshire Council leaders have welcomed the news that the authority has been chosen as one of 12 pilot 'Local Youth Transformation' areas to receive a share of an £8 million investment to deliver a "high-quality" out-of-school offer.

The council said it could "transform" how it supports and works alongside young people in the county.

The pilot will be delivered across 2025 to 2026, with all activity ending by March 31 next year.

The Government said the pilot programme will test ways to "rebuild local authority capability" to ensure local youth offers address the needs of young people in the areas they live in.

An Expression of Interest (EOI) process was launched to select the local authorities involved in the pilot. The Government said 43 local authorities with the highest levels of young people living in families facing income deprivation were invited to submit an EOI.

Twelve local authorities have been selected to participate in the pilot, which the Government said represent a range of geographies, contexts and youth service operating models.

Shropshire Council’s deputy leader and cabinet member with responsibility for youth strategy Alex Wagner said: "This is really excellent news, and recognises the council’s renewed ambition and readiness to transform youth services.

"Being selected as one of just 12 pathfinder areas is national recognition that we mean business and want to provide stronger youth services in communities across Shropshire, tackling the issues and creating real opportunities.

"The funding will help to accelerate progress, rather than start from scratch, and support the development of a more connected, community-led system. We’re keen to make good on our commitment to open up the council and embrace stronger links with our partners to deliver that change."

Helena Williams, Shropshire Council youth support manager, said: "Professionally, this is a career-defining moment. It’s the kind of opportunity you hope for, to be part of something that has the power to genuinely transform how we support and work alongside young people.

"To know that Shropshire will now have the backing, the platform, and the freedom to shape something different, something better and with young people at the centre… it’s hard to describe how much joy that brings.

"We have a long road ahead but the work begins now and I can’t wait to get stuck in. To every young person in Shropshire: this is yours. Let’s build something extraordinary."