Next phase of major roadworks announced in Shropshire village connected to redevelopment of Ironbridge power station - full details

Shropshire Council has announced that 'Phase 2' of the "highway improvement scheme" on Much Wenlock Road, Buildwas, will begin on September 8, following the completion of the current utility diversion works on Much Wenlock Road/Buildwas Road.

The work is tied to the redevelopment of the former Ironbridge power station site where new homes are being built. The next phase of roadworks is expected to run until August 2026.

Newline Civil Engineering have been appointed by the Harworth Group to undertake the works and will construct a new signalised junction on A4169 Much Wenlock Road that will form an entrance into to the new housing development.

The council said the junction will serve as a primary access point for construction vehicles and will eventually be one of the main accesses to the development. Once in place, it is expected to ease existing traffic pressures on Buildwas Road.

The next phase of works will also feature the construction of a new roundabout at the Much Wenlock Road/Buildwas Bank junction. Alongside this, new drainage systems, street lighting columns, and a toucan crossing will be installed.

Footpaths will also be upgraded with new kerbs installed to match the roundabout layout.

Temporary traffic lights will be in operation throughout the scheme, while overnight road closures will also be required towards the end of the works.

Shropshire Council stated: "To ensure public and workforce safety temporary traffic lights will operate throughout the scheme. A traffic management operative will be on site daily (7am to 7pm) to manually control the lights, with additional operatives employed on site to assist with managing the traffic flows.

"Overnight road closures will be required towards the end of the programme to complete resurfacing. Further details will be shared closer to the time.

"Affected residents and businesses will be notified in advance via a letter drop."