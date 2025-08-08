'More than just infrastructure' - New bus shelter unveiled in Broseley

Broseley Town Council, Telford & Wrekin Council and The Gorge Parish Council all worked together to provide the essential infrastructure in Calcutts Road, Jackfield.

The new shelter, which opened on Thursday (August 6) replaces a previous vandalised one and comes following the completion of a community asset transfer.

Alan Taylor (chairman of The Gorge Parish Council) and Councillor Caroline Bagnall (Mayor of Broseley) welcome the opening of the new bus shelter in Calcutts Road, Jackfield. Picture: Broseley Town Council

Alan Taylor (chairman of The Gorge Parish Council) and Councillor Caroline Bagnall (Mayor of Broseley) welcome the opening of the new bus shelter in Calcutts Road, Jackfield. Picture: Broseley Town Council

In May, Jenna Munday, town clerk at Broseley Town Council, confirmed that Telford & Wrekin Council was the legal owners of the shelter.

From left: Ian Cruise-Taylor (clerk at The Gorge Parish Council), Councillor Caroline Bagnall (Mayor of Broseley), Alan Taylor (chairman of The Gorge Parish Council) and PCSO Helen Scott open the new bus shelter in Calcutts Road, Jackfield. Picture:

“However, because it’s on our land, they are stating they don’t mind renovating it and getting it to a decent standard, but they then want to either pass the asset on to either ourselves or The Gorge [Parish Council], or if nobody wants to take ownership of it, it will be removed,” said Mrs Munday.

From left: Ian Cruise-Taylor (clerk at The Gorge Parish Council), Councillor Caroline Bagnall (Mayor of Broseley), Alan Taylor (chairman of The Gorge Parish Council) and Jenna Munday (clerk at Broseley Town Council) open the new bus shelter in Calcut

Councillor Simon Harris said it is a ‘convenient time’ to take on the asset.

“The corner of the road is owned by us, is looked after by us, and there is a ‘Welcome to Broseley’ placard next to it,” he said.

“It’s an ideal time, as the tourist area starts building up again, that we can advertise Broseley using the bus stop.”

The bus shelter was again mentioned at Broseley Town Council’s meeting last month, which said that Telford & Wrekin Council was willing to contribute £2,000 to facilitate the asset transfer.

Broseley Town Council decided to proceed with a restoration option at a cost of £2,850 plus VAT, and to seek costs from ACE Shelters to also replace the glass roof. The council coinfirmed that the additional expenditure required for the restoration, beyond the £2,000 contribution from Telford and Wrekin Council, would be funded from neighbourhood fund.

Caroline Bagnall, Mayor of Broseley and a Shropshire councillor, said the bus shelter “is more than just infrastructure.”

“It’s about ensuring our residents have access to reliable, comfortable public transport facilities,” she said.

“We’re delighted to work with our colleagues at Telford and Wrekin and the Gorge Parish Council to deliver this essential community asset.”