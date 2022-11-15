Investigator sent after van 'completely destroyed' in fire

The blaze happened in The Avenue, Benthall, Broseley, shortly after 10pm.
A Shropshire Fire and Rescue spokesman said: "At 22:17 on Monday, 14 November, 2022, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting a fire classified as Car Fire in Broseley.
"This incident involved one van which was completely destroyed by fire. One fire appliance was mobilised from Much Wenlock. A fire investigation officer was in attendance.
"Crews used breathing apparatus, a hose reel jet and a thermal imaging camera to tackle the fire."