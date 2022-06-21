Dan puts in miles for much loved teacher

Dan Upton is taking part in R.E.D June (Run Every Day)

Kay Hartland, the learning mentor at the school, sadly passed away of cancer in April and the pupils have done many tributes to her since then.

She worked closely with Dan and the 10-year-old wanted to do something to raise money for a listening garden in Mrs Hartland's memory at the school, so he has been sponsored to run every day in June, under the banner of R.E.D (Run Every Day).

When his family went for a day out earlier this month to Harry Potter World it wasn't a day off for Dan, he still did laps around the car park to fulfil his goal of running every day, whether large or short distances.

Dan Upton in action

He has also been pounding the hilly surrounds of Broseley, often getting up for 7am before school to complete his runs, which can be up to four miles.

Headteacher Sam Aiston said they were proud of Dan, particularly as one of the big drives in the curriculum was exercise.

"Dan is a role model to others to get up and do something like this at a young age and an inspiration to his fellow pupils as exercise is so important at a young age," he said.

"We all love and miss Kay but hopefully by getting this garden installed it will give pupils and staff a place to reflect on her life, and his fundraising will have gone a long way towards it."