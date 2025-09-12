Yesterday, Wednesday, September 10, Shropshire Council's Lib Dem Cabinet agreed to recommend that "emergency financial measures" are implemented by the full council.

It comes amid concerns about the authority's finances - and its lack of reserves to deal with any emergencies.

The council's Reform opposition group has given its reaction to the move, saying it supports the efforts to find a "workable solution".

But it has highlighted that it is not yet known where the cuts will fall as the council seeks to save as much as £33.54m from its budget this financial year.

Reform has also warned it wants to "ensure no money is wasted on frivolous projects".

A statement from the group said: "The cabinet meeting agreed to recommend to full council the imposition of emergency financial measures to ensure that we can achieve a balanced budget at year end and thereby avoid having to declare a Section 114 notice.

"We do not yet know what cuts the administration will have to make to balance the budget.

"Officers have been instructed to take emergency action to reduce expenditures to ensure that we do not enter an illegal financial position and that our reserves increase providing a more stable position going forward."

Reform said it also understands concerns over the increasing costs of social care cases, as well as the prospects for costs to rise in the event of a cold winter.

The group added: "It’s a difficult and stressful time for everyone. We remain supportive of the administration whilst they try to find workable solution to improve our financial situation but we want to ensure no money is wasted on frivolous projects."