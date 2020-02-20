Bell ringing to mark end of treatment for Zac Oliver next week

The bells at All Saints' Church in Broseley will also ring out simultaneously to celebrate the momentous occasion and thank people for their support.

Afterwards, people are being invited to the Fallow Field pub in Hadley for a celebratory drink.

The Broseley five-year-old's long-publicised fight hit national headlines after people in and around Shropshire helped to raise more than £500,000 for treatment of his rare Acute Lymphoblastic Leukaemia.

In 2018 schools and businesses in the county wore red to help fund a trip to America, where Zac was given specialist Car-T therapy at the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia.

Zac's mother Hannah Oliver-Willetts has been keeping people regularly updated with his treatment on social media.

UPDATE



🔔 Zac will be ringing the end of treatment bell on the 25th February. We are all so very excited and proud of how far Zac has come on. He's such a kind, caring and loving child, even after all the pain and suffering he's had to endure. 🔔 1/4 — Zac Attacks Cancer (@ZacAttacksBigC) February 19, 2020

A new post on the Zac Attacks Cancer group on Facebook and Twitter says: "After Zaccy's clinic appointment for a check up with his oncologist, Zac will be ringing the end of treatment bell on February 25.

"We are all so very excited and proud of how far Zac has come on.

"He's such a kind, caring and loving child, even after all the pain and suffering he's had to endure.

"We have been truly blessed to have met so many amazing people on our journey and genuinely couldn't thank you all enough for your kind support, in so many different ways.

"If anyone would like to come and have a celebratory drink with us after the bell ringing, we will be at the Fallowfields in Hadley at 2.30pm on February 25.

"As Zac rings the bell, the bells of All Saints’ Church in Broseley will ring to celebrate this momentous occasion and to thank the people of Broseley and beyond for their tremendous support."

People across Shropshire held events, collected sponsorship, donated pocket money, and took part in a Wear Red for Zac day to push towards the total needed to get Zac treatment.

He has been flying between England and America for his treatment.

The fund also received a donation from X Factor creator Simon Cowell before a mystery donor pledged £100,000 to reach the target.

Zac’s courageous fight against his illness led to him receiving the Shropshire Star’s Great Big Thank You bravery award at a ceremony in October.