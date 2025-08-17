Firefighters battle multiple vehicle fires overnight - including car fires in Telford and Broseley

The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) was first called to a report of a car on fire on Bridgnorth Road in Broseley at around 12.30am on Sunday (August 17).

A crew from Much Wenlock Fire Station was sent to the scene. After tackling the blaze, the crew reported the car had been "50 per cent destroyed" by the fire.

The call came in just one hour after crews had finished tackling a fire involving a JCB vehicle in nearby Ironbridge.

Then at around 3.50am a crew from nearby Tweedale Fire Station was mobilised to yet another vehicle fire - this time on Wildwood in Woodside, Telford.

An SFRS spokesperson said one car was involved and had been "75 per cent destroyed by fire".

According to firefighters, West Mercia Police officers were also in attendance.

Police have been contacted for more information.