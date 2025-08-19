Village hall near Broseley raises hundreds for breast cancer charity

Willey Village Hall, in Willey village near Broseley, held the event on Friday from 10am until noon in aid of the charity Breast Cancer Now.

Secretary Anne Skinner said the cakes made by the hall's committee were a success - and even saw some attendees turn up on horseback.

She said: “Committee members and friends made delicious cakes and both the coffee maker and the tea urn were put through their paces to feed and water the visitors, who not only are and drank well at the hall, but were also seen taking packages home with them, some even on horseback!”

Donations were asked for and well over £200 was raised for this worthy cause at a lovely community event.

Anne added: “Don't forget, this year's apple pressing event will be held at Willey Village Hall on Sunday, September 18.”

The annual event sees attendees bring their own apples for pressing, and the hall also offers pasteurization services for the juice.