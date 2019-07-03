Estate agents’ run raises £7,000 for charity

Patrick Smitheman, managing director of Harwood The Estate Agents Broseley office, and business partner Dean Millington, owner of the firm’s Wellington office, ran the marathon for DELTA - Deaf Education through Listening and Talking.

Dean is now planning to run it again after he and Patrick raise more than £7,000 for the charity.

“It was my first marathon which was unbelievably amazing and I really enjoyed the whole experience,” he said.

“To have raised £7,000 for DELTA was the icing on the cake – I found the magnitude of the event overwhelming.

“There was such a strong feeling of camaraderie with people raising money for every conceivable charity – everyone with a common goal.”

Patrick added: “I have never raised money on such a scale before. We are so grateful to all who kindly donated.”